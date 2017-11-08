 
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Nov 08, 2017, 7:46 pm ET]

  • Project Sense - 不祥的预感- A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Adventure by Benjamin W Widdowson - ProjectSenseDev — Kickstarter. "Sense - 不祥的预感: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story is a 2.5D game inspired in design by Clock Tower and Fatal Frame, and story-wise by sci-fi classics like Bladerunner as well as heavily from Traditional Asian Folklore. Set in the year 2083 in Neo Hong-Kong, the story follows Mei-Lin Mak, a young woman with cybernetic eyes pulled into the maelstrom of an unsolved supernatural mystery from centuries past. As she peers deeper into the mystery, her perception of reality slowly crumbles around her, leaving her to question every intricacy of her surroundings." A playable demo is available, and here's a trailer.

