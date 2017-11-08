Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Project Sense - 不祥的预感- A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Adventure by Benjamin W
Widdowson - ProjectSenseDev — Kickstarter. "Sense - 不祥的预感: A Cyberpunk
Ghost Story is a 2.5D game inspired in design by Clock Tower and Fatal
Frame, and story-wise by sci-fi classics like Bladerunner as well as heavily
from Traditional Asian Folklore. Set in the year 2083 in Neo Hong-Kong, the
story follows Mei-Lin Mak, a young woman with cybernetic eyes pulled into
the maelstrom of an unsolved supernatural mystery from centuries past. As
she peers deeper into the mystery, her perception of reality slowly crumbles
around her, leaving her to question every intricacy of her surroundings." A
playable demo is available, and
here's a trailer.