Ubisoft Financials

Ubisoft reports first-half 2017-2018 sales and earnings
, showing an upswing
they explain thusly: "Group's outperformance once again buoyed by its strategy
of extending game experiences and by new high-quality offerings." As for the big
numbers, they say: "Gross margin rose to 83.7% of sales and €390.1 million in
absolute value terms (compared with 80.5% and €226.4 million in the first six
months of 2016-17). Ubisoft ended the first half of 2017-18 with non-IFRS
operating income of €3.1 million versus a non-IFRS operating loss of €61.8
million in first-half 2016-17." One interesting element noted
by Gamasutra
is that for the first time Ubi's microtransactions brought in
more revenue than digital game sales alone. The financial news includes word
from the boss:
Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,
stated: "We continue to offer players outstanding game experiences with
unrivalled variety - ranging from Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle to Assassin's
Creed Origins, and including South Park: The Fractured but Whole. In addition to
these new releases, players are engaging with a large amount of additional
high-quality content which provides them with longer-term entertainment. This
includes Blood Orchid, the recent major update to Rainbow Six Siege, and Ghost
War, the highly-acclaimed PvP mode for Ghost Recon Wildlands. And it doesn't
stop there: in the coming weeks we will notably release Resistance, a massive
free update to The Division, and South Park: Phone Destroyer, a free-to-play
mobile game. Our commitment to providing high-quality game experiences and
supporting them for the long term is driven by the importance we place on our
player communities. This winning content strategy drove a 66% surge in our sales
for the first half of 2017-18 - largely exceeding our targets - as well as a
sharp increase in our earnings."
Guillemot concluded "The quality of our new releases is the result of our effort
to transform our model and make our business more profitable and recurring.
Given longer development lead times, our talents can fully express their
creative visions and therefore maximize the potential of our games. The success
of these releases - notably the 100%2 sales growth for Assassin's Creed Origins
- combined with solid live operations demonstrate that Ubisoft is ideally
positioned to deliver further growth in future fiscal years, both in terms of
financial performance and shareholder value."