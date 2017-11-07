 
Take-Two Financials; GTA5 Now All-Time Bestselling Game in U.S.

[Nov 07, 2017, 7:30 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2018. They show growth in GAAP net revenue, but still declare a GAAP net loss. Like for the Ubisoft results, Gamasutra notes the emphasis this places on microtransactions, saying they account for nearly half of the company's net revenue for the quarter. The results also include word that Grand Theft Auto V is now the bestselling videogame in U.S. history: "Grand Theft Auto V has now sold in more than 85 million units. According to The NPD Group, Grand Theft Auto V is now the all-time best-selling video game, both in revenues and units, based on combined U.S. digital and physical sales across PC, console and portable." Here's more on the results:

Net revenue was $443.6 million, as compared to $420.2 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and microtransactions) grew 66% year-over-year and accounted for 48% of total net revenue. The largest contributors to net revenue in fiscal second quarter 2018 were NBA® 2K17, Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V, WWE® SuperCard and WWE 2K17, and XCOM® 2.

Digitally-delivered net revenue grew 31% to $302.9 million, as compared to $230.8 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 68% of total net revenue. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered net revenue in fiscal second quarter 2018 were NBA 2K17, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, XCOM 2, and WWE SuperCard.

Net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $36.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

