Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2018. They show growth in GAAP net revenue, but still declare a GAAP net loss. Like for the Ubisoft results, Gamasutra notes the emphasis this places on microtransactions, saying they account for nearly half of the company's net revenue for the quarter. The results also include word that Grand Theft Auto V is now the bestselling videogame in U.S. history: "Grand Theft Auto V has now sold in more than 85 million units. According to The NPD Group, Grand Theft Auto V is now the all-time best-selling video game, both in revenues and units, based on combined U.S. digital and physical sales across PC, console and portable." Here's more on the results:
