Net revenue was $443.6 million, as compared to $420.2 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and microtransactions) grew 66% year-over-year and accounted for 48% of total net revenue. The largest contributors to net revenue in fiscal second quarter 2018 were NBA® 2K17, Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V, WWE® SuperCard and WWE 2K17, and XCOM® 2.



Digitally-delivered net revenue grew 31% to $302.9 million, as compared to $230.8 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 68% of total net revenue. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered net revenue in fiscal second quarter 2018 were NBA 2K17, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, XCOM 2, and WWE SuperCard.



Net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $36.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.