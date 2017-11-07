 
Mass Effect N7 Day

[Nov 07, 2017, 7:30 pm ET] - 4 Comments

The Mass Effect website celebrates N7 Day, thanking fans for their support for the Mass Effect franchise, which turns 10 years old on November 20th. They offer a Ten Years of Mass Effect video with a look back, along with some celebratory artwork, giveaways, a giant image collage, and a livestream schedule. They note that they "can’t wait to see what the future holds" for the series, though they only had vague thoughts on that future following the end of single-player support for Mass Effect Andromeda and the absorption of developer BioWare Montreal into EA Motive. Here's word:

This year marks 10 years since the release of Mass Effect. In that time, we’ve made friends, fallen in love, and traveled to new galaxies.

We’ve watched our community grow, as all of you shared your love of this universe, wore your N7 with pride, and told us stories about your Shepard and Ryder.

This N7 day, we’re celebrating how far we’ve all come together, and looking back on a decade of Mass Effect.

Thank you for coming with us to the stars and beyond. It’s been a hell of a ride. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.

