Mass Effect N7 Day

The Mass Effect website celebrates N7 Day, thanking fans for their support for the Mass Effect franchise, which turns 10 years old on November 20th. They offer a Ten Years of Mass Effect video with a look back, along with some celebratory artwork, giveaways, a giant image collage, and a livestream schedule. They note that they "can’t wait to see what the future holds" for the series, though they only had vague thoughts on that future following the end of single-player support for Mass Effect Andromeda and the absorption of developer BioWare Montreal into EA Motive. Here's word:
