Mass Effect N7 Day

This year marks 10 years since the release of Mass Effect. In that time, we’ve made friends, fallen in love, and traveled to new galaxies.



We’ve watched our community grow, as all of you shared your love of this universe, wore your N7 with pride, and told us stories about your Shepard and Ryder.



This N7 day, we’re celebrating how far we’ve all come together, and looking back on a decade of Mass Effect.



Thank you for coming with us to the stars and beyond. It’s been a hell of a ride. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.