PUBG Sells 20M

[Nov 07, 2017, 7:30 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Quickly following news that Fortnite's free battle royale mode has surpassed 20 million users comes a tweet from PLAYERUNKNOWN saying that PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS has now passed 20 million sales (thanks Eurogamer). He promises they are still working hard on improving everyone's experience:

.@PUBATTLEGROUNDS reached an amazing milestone this weekend, passing 20 million copies sold!

I know a lot of you are frustrated by issues w/ the game but the team is working hard to deliver a truly great Battle Royale expierence for everyone. Bear with us, change is coming!

