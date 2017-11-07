 
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Episode 5 Released

[Nov 07, 2017, 7:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Telltale announces the release of Don't Stop Believin', episode five from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. Here's a review from a top critic: "I am Groot!" So there's that. Here's a trailer from the new episode, and here's word:

In the aftermath of an unbearable sacrifice, the Guardians finally fracture. With her opposition in shambles, Hala renews her campaign of death and devastation, carving a path of indiscriminate destruction en route to Knowhere. If he hopes to avoid catastrophe (and save his own skin), Star-Lord must search his feelings, reunite his team, and mount one final mission to save the galaxy...again.

