Telltale Layoffs

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Speaking of Telltale, Polygon has the unfortunate news that the studio is laying off 90 staff, approximately 25% of its workforce. They have an official statement covering the news:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 November 2017, 22:13.
Chatbear Announcements.