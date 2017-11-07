 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Telltale Layoffs

[Nov 07, 2017, 7:30 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Speaking of Telltale, Polygon has the unfortunate news that the studio is laying off 90 staff, approximately 25% of its workforce. They have an official statement covering the news:

In a statement, Telltale said the decision to lay off staff is design to make the company “more competitive as a developer and publisher of groundbreaking story-driven gaming experiences with an emphasis on high quality in the years ahead.”

“Our industry has shifted in tremendous ways over the past few years,” Telltale Games CEO Pete Hawley said in a statement. “The realities of the environment we face moving forward demand we evolve, as well, reorienting our organization with a focus on delivering fewer, better games with a smaller team.”

The restructuring is “not expected to impact the release of any of the company’s previously announced projects,” Telltale said.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ubisoft Financials
Take-Two Financials; GTA5 Now All-Time Bestselling Game in U.S.
Mass Effect N7 Day
PUBG Sells 20M
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Episode 5 Released
Telltale Layoffs
Hand of Fate 2 Dealt
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
HITMAN: Game of the Year Edition
Nioh: Complete Edition Launched
MU Legend Open Beta 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.