Hand of Fate 2 Dealt

Hand of Fate 2 is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, offering a
sequel to this virtual card game. You can pick this up on
GOG.com and
Steam,
and each store is offering a launch deal. Here's
a trailer, and here's
a bit:
Hand of Fate 2 is a dungeon crawler set in a world of dark
fantasy. Master a living boardgame where every stage of the adventure is drawn
from a deck of legendary encounters chosen by you! Choose wisely - your
opponent, the enigmatic Dealer, will pull no punches as he shapes you into the
instrument of his revenge.
The table has changed, but the stakes remain the same: life or death!
A world transformed - 100 years have passed since
the Dealer was usurped and the Game of Life and Death gained a new master.
22 exciting new challenges that will push your
deck-building skills to the limit - Hunt fiendish assassins, reunite
star-crossed lovers or build up a fortress to withstand a raider assault!
Enlist the aid of all new companion characters -
team up with them in battle, or have them bend the rules of the boardgame in
your favor!
Hundreds of new encounters, artifacts and items to
earn and upgrade.
Enhanced action-RPG combat - shred foes with quick
dual-wielded daggers or brutalize them with heavy two-handed hammers. Build
up your combo meter to unleash powerful special attacks!
Engage new foes united by all-new card suits -
Cross swords with disciplined Imperial soldiers, purge corrupted mutants and
fend off northern raiders.