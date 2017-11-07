 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Hand of Fate 2 Dealt

[Nov 07, 2017, 7:30 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Hand of Fate 2 is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, offering a sequel to this virtual card game. You can pick this up on GOG.com and Steam, and each store is offering a launch deal. Here's a trailer, and here's a bit:

Hand of Fate 2 is a dungeon crawler set in a world of dark fantasy. Master a living boardgame where every stage of the adventure is drawn from a deck of legendary encounters chosen by you! Choose wisely - your opponent, the enigmatic Dealer, will pull no punches as he shapes you into the instrument of his revenge.

The table has changed, but the stakes remain the same: life or death!

  • A world transformed - 100 years have passed since the Dealer was usurped and the Game of Life and Death gained a new master.
  • 22 exciting new challenges that will push your deck-building skills to the limit - Hunt fiendish assassins, reunite star-crossed lovers or build up a fortress to withstand a raider assault!
  • Enlist the aid of all new companion characters - team up with them in battle, or have them bend the rules of the boardgame in your favor!
  • Hundreds of new encounters, artifacts and items to earn and upgrade.
  • Enhanced action-RPG combat - shred foes with quick dual-wielded daggers or brutalize them with heavy two-handed hammers. Build up your combo meter to unleash powerful special attacks!
  • Engage new foes united by all-new card suits - Cross swords with disciplined Imperial soldiers, purge corrupted mutants and fend off northern raiders.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ubisoft Financials
Take-Two Financials; GTA5 Now All-Time Bestselling Game in U.S.
Mass Effect N7 Day
PUBG Sells 20M
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Episode 5 Released
Telltale Layoffs
Hand of Fate 2 Dealt
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
HITMAN: Game of the Year Edition
Nioh: Complete Edition Launched
MU Legend Open Beta 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.