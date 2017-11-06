 
Get Watch_Dogs for Free

[Nov 06, 2017, 8:23 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Ubisoft is offering the chance to get a free copy of the original Watch_Dogs for PC through UPlay beginning tomorrow at 11:00 am EST. A tweet earlier today acknowledges an issue redeeming this offer and preloading the game, but a subsequent tweet says this is cleared up now, so if you had trouble with this before, you should try again. This offer will run until November 13th, but you will be entitled to keep the game thereafter.

