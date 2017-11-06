Get Watch_Dogs for Free

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Ubisoft is offering the chance to get a free copy of the original Watch_Dogs for PC through UPlay beginning tomorrow at 11:00 am EST. A tweet earlier today acknowledges an issue redeeming this offer and preloading the game, but a subsequent tweet says this is cleared up now, so if you had trouble with this before, you should try again. This offer will run until November 13th, but you will be entitled to keep the game thereafter.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 November 2017, 22:46.
Chatbear Announcements.