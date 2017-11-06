Injustice 2 Online Beta Opens

|
Steam is now offering free access, as promised, to the Injustice 2 Online Beta, an open beta test of this brawler featuring DC Comics superheroes. The game officially launches on November 14th, and the beta will run between now and November 10th, featuring one-on-one matches only. Here are the details:
