Death Coming Early Access

Death Coming, the newest title from NEXT Studio, is now released on Early Access. The pixel-based puzzler lets players spend a day deep in Death's work and collecting souls for the afterlife through environmental manipulation. With a splatter of violence and a ton of comedy, Death Coming is wacky (if slightly morbid) fun.



As a recently deceased fellow, you've been given the new job of Grim Reaper. While you can't personally interfere with humans, your powers extend into the environment. With a touch of ghostly power, you can open manholes, drop air conditioners, and mess with beehives to bring souls to the Afterlife.



Be careful though, Angels don't want you messing with the order of the world and will gladly penalize you if they catch you. If you want to take out your targets, you'll need to know your environment, follow the schedules of your targets, and to make sure the deed is away from the watchful eyes of the Agents of Light.

Even with your new task, you can't help but wonder: Why were you chosen? Why are Angels preventing your task? Will you get a second chance at life if you play along? You might have powers other humans may dream of, but you will need to find out these answers yourself.