 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Death Coming Early Access

[Nov 06, 2017, 8:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Death Coming is now available for Windows on Steam, offering a non-linear puzzle game with a throwback pixel art style where you get to play as the grim reaper. This trailer shows off that art as well as gameplay, which sadly does not involve challenging death to a chess, Battleship, Clue, Electric Football, or even Twister. Here's what it does actually entail:

Death Coming, the newest title from NEXT Studio, is now released on Early Access. The pixel-based puzzler lets players spend a day deep in Death's work and collecting souls for the afterlife through environmental manipulation. With a splatter of violence and a ton of comedy, Death Coming is wacky (if slightly morbid) fun.

As a recently deceased fellow, you've been given the new job of Grim Reaper. While you can't personally interfere with humans, your powers extend into the environment. With a touch of ghostly power, you can open manholes, drop air conditioners, and mess with beehives to bring souls to the Afterlife.

Be careful though, Angels don't want you messing with the order of the world and will gladly penalize you if they catch you. If you want to take out your targets, you'll need to know your environment, follow the schedules of your targets, and to make sure the deed is away from the watchful eyes of the Agents of Light.
Even with your new task, you can't help but wonder: Why were you chosen? Why are Angels preventing your task? Will you get a second chance at life if you play along? You might have powers other humans may dream of, but you will need to find out these answers yourself.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Get Watch_Dogs for Free
Injustice 2 Online Beta Opens
Death Coming Early Access
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Mac Overwatch Follow-up
Steam Win10 Usage Dips; Win7 Surges
Call of Duty: WWII Assaults U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.