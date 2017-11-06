 
Mac Overwatch Follow-up

[Nov 06, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

A post on Gadgets360.com has more on the possibility of Overwatch coming to macOS. This comes from a conversation during BlizzCon, though it does not seem to be a direct response to the rumor of a Mac installer for Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. They were chatting with Blizzard's Tim Ford, Lead Engineer for Gameplay Systems on Overwatch, and they coincidentally asked him why Overwatch isn't on Mac like most Blizzard titles. Here's word:

“We have no plans of giving this game on the Mac," says Ford. "There are several technology decisions that Apple has made that has made it a little difficult for us to release Overwatch in the way we want it to be consumed, and that is why we haven't pursued it."

