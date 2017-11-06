Steam Win10 Usage Dips; Win7 Surges

|
Beta News notes an interesting tidbit picked up from the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey (thanks [H]ardOCP), showing Windows 7 usage surging at the expense of Windows 10. They also seem to have zeroed in on the cause of this shift, noting a large uptick in Chinese users on Steam which seems to correlate pretty closely with the OS change. Here's word:
