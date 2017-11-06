 
Steam Win10 Usage Dips; Win7 Surges

[Nov 06, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 4 Comments

Beta News notes an interesting tidbit picked up from the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey (thanks [H]ardOCP), showing Windows 7 usage surging at the expense of Windows 10. They also seem to have zeroed in on the cause of this shift, noting a large uptick in Chinese users on Steam which seems to correlate pretty closely with the OS change. Here's word:

The latest stats from Steam show Windows 10 shedding a massive 17.38 percentage points, to give it 28.6 percent share. (The 64-bit version accounts for 28.23 percent, and the 32-bit version adds a tiny 0.37 percent).

Meanwhile, Windows 7 has gained a whopping 21.47 percentage points in the same month, climbing to 65.46 percent (63.60 percent for the 64-bit build, and 1.86 percent for the 32-bit edition).

You could be forgiven for thinking that Steam has made a mistake here, or that gamers are turning their backs on Windows 10 in huge numbers, but it seems likely that at least a sizable portion of the change can be attributed to China's influence.

According to the Language section of Steam’s survey, Simplified Chinese surged 26.83 percentage points to 56.37 percent in October, while English fell 13.40 percentage points to 21.24 percent. It seems reasonable, therefore, to assume that Chinese gamers running Windows 7 are responsible for much of the shift we’re seeing here. There's no official word from Steam on this yet.

