Call of Duty: WWII Assaults U.K. Sales Charts

[Nov 06, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

GfK Chart-Track is back with their weekly charts detailing game sales in the U.K. for last week. Call of Duty: WWII lands at number one on the PC top 30 chart and the all-platforms top 40. Their write-up highlights the success of Call of Duty: WWII versus its predecessor, Infinite Warfare. Word is: "Week 1 sales of ‘WWII’ are significantly higher than ‘IW’, in fact some 57% higher in units and 21% higher in revenue (last year sales on Legacy / Legacy Pro editions were substantial, which is why overall ASP last year was significantly higher). Ubisoft’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ drops from a debut at No1 to No2 this week, followed at No3 by EA’s ‘FIFA 18’. Nintendo drop 2 places to No4 with Switch ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ and Sony’s PS4 ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ remains at No5. The only other new entry within the Top 40 is Focus Home Interactive’s ‘Spintires: Mudrunner’ debuting at No24 for PS4, Xbox One and PC." The top 10 from PC chart follows:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
- * 1 CALL OF DUTY: WWII SLEDGEHAMMER GAMES ACTIVISION ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
4 ˄ 2 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
2 ˅ 3 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS MACHINEGAMES BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
1 ˅ 4 DESTINY 2 BUNGIE ACTIVISION ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
7 ˄ 5 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
3 ˅ 6 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
9 ˄ 7 TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II CREATIVE ASSEMBLY SEGA SEGA
6 ˅ 8 OVERWATCH GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
5 ˅ 9 THE EVIL WITHIN 2 TANGO GAMEWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
17 ˄ 10 THE SIMS 4 GET TO WORK THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS

