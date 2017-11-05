 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Mac Overwatch Plans?

[Nov 05, 2017, 10:44 am ET] - Post a Comment

A post on reddit details the discovery of what appears to be a macOS installer for Overwatch, though this doesn't actually work at this time. This was found by playing with the download parameters, though some are arguing this is just a bug leading to the Windows version, and there is a discussion of how likely it is that this is real, but there are also reports of getting this to install, though it's not playable. Back in May Jeff Kaplan addressed a question about bringing the multiplayer shooter to Macs down the road, saying, "I would not say that it's definite, always out-of-the-question we will never be on Mac. We are open-minded to it, we just sort of need the priorities of our development process to line up with the capabilities of the platform in order for it to become a reality. Polygon has an official, non-committal response from Blizzard to the reddit rumor, which says they have "nothing to announce at this time."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mac Overwatch Plans?
On PUBG Cheating
3D Realms Build Game Beta Testing
Diablo III Double Goblin Bonus This Week
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Wild West Online Early Access This Month
Over $1M Paid to Rust Community Skin Authors
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.