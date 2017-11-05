Mac Overwatch Plans?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A post on reddit details the discovery of what appears to be a macOS installer for Overwatch, though this doesn't actually work at this time. This was found by playing with the download parameters, though some are arguing this is just a bug leading to the Windows version, and there is a discussion of how likely it is that this is real, but there are also reports of getting this to install, though it's not playable. Back in May Jeff Kaplan addressed a question about bringing the multiplayer shooter to Macs down the road, saying, "I would not say that it's definite, always out-of-the-question we will never be on Mac. We are open-minded to it, we just sort of need the priorities of our development process to line up with the capabilities of the platform in order for it to become a reality. Polygon has an official, non-committal response from Blizzard to the reddit rumor, which says they have "nothing to announce at this time."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 November 2017, 21:33.
Chatbear Announcements.