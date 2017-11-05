 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

On PUBG Cheating

[Nov 05, 2017, 10:44 am ET] - 12 Comments

A Steam Community post from Bluehole apologizes for all the cheating present in PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (thanks GameInformer), and discusses more of what they plan to do to clean up the battle royale game:

First of all, we would like to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the cheaters and we are sorry that you have not been able to enjoy PUBG in a safe and fair environment. Our development team is doing their best to detect and ban those who use cheats in a more proactive manner. We are aware that we still have much to do. We will use all available resources to combat cheaters and foster a safe and fair in-game environment. We will also continue to take actions against those who develop and distribute cheats.

As we announced before, we are in the process of adopting new tools to detect and verify users with unusual gameplay patterns and today, we will be rolling out additional measures. We will continue to permanently ban those who are using cheats. When unusual gameplay patterns are detected from an account, that account will be temporarily suspended and investigated.

Although we hope to bring about a safe and fair environment in PUBG as soon as possible, our battle against cheaters will not end overnight. We will continue our research and development to establish a better system for combatting cheaters. We will take stronger actions to find and ban cheaters, while at the same time taking good care to not harm innocent players. Next week, we will be deploying yet another patch related to cheat detection.

Again, we would like to assure you that we will continue our efforts to shape a healthy environment in PUBG. Your feedback is crucial for us in banning cheaters and combatting the use of cheats. We will be listening to your feedback as we continue to build our anticheat system and adopt new measures.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mac Overwatch Plans?
On PUBG Cheating
3D Realms Build Game Beta Testing
Diablo III Double Goblin Bonus This Week
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Wild West Online Early Access This Month
Over $1M Paid to Rust Community Skin Authors
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.