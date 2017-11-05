On PUBG Cheating

A
Steam Community post
from Bluehole apologizes for all the cheating present
in PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
(thanks
GameInformer
), and discusses more of what they plan to do to clean up the
battle royale game:
First of all, we would like to sincerely apologize
for the inconvenience caused by the cheaters and we are sorry that you have not
been able to enjoy PUBG in a safe and fair environment. Our development team is
doing their best to detect and ban those who use cheats in a more proactive
manner. We are aware that we still have much to do. We will use all available
resources to combat cheaters and foster a safe and fair in-game environment. We
will also continue to take actions against those who develop and distribute
cheats.
As we announced before, we are in the process of adopting new tools to detect
and verify users with unusual gameplay patterns and today, we will be rolling
out additional measures. We will continue to permanently ban those who are using
cheats. When unusual gameplay patterns are detected from an account, that
account will be temporarily suspended and investigated.
Although we hope to bring about a safe and fair environment in PUBG as soon as
possible, our battle against cheaters will not end overnight. We will continue
our research and development to establish a better system for combatting
cheaters. We will take stronger actions to find and ban cheaters, while at the
same time taking good care to not harm innocent players. Next week, we will be
deploying yet another patch related to cheat detection.
Again, we would like to assure you that we will continue our efforts to shape a
healthy environment in PUBG. Your feedback is crucial for us in banning cheaters
and combatting the use of cheats. We will be listening to your feedback as we
continue to build our anticheat system and adopt new measures.