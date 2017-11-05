 
3D Realms Build Game Beta Testing

[Nov 05, 2017, 10:44 am ET] - 12 Comments

Facebook Post from 3D Realms seeks testers for a new unannounced project using the Build Engine, the 2.5D engine behind such classics as Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior, and Blood (thanks DSOGaming). There's no word on which version of MS-DOS this requires:

We're looking for play-testers for the next 3D Realms title. An unannounced game using the classic "Build Engine", used to develop legendary MS-DOS games such as Duke Nukem 3D, Blood, Shadow Warrior etc. A brand new game built by an amazing crew.

Interested? Sign up here!

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfrev9688DzhxT0w…/viewform…

