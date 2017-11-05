3D Realms Build Game Beta Testing

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Facebook Post from 3D Realms seeks testers for a new unannounced project using the Build Engine, the 2.5D engine behind such classics as Duke Nukem 3D, Shadow Warrior, and Blood (thanks DSOGaming). There's no word on which version of MS-DOS this requires:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 5 November 2017, 21:33.
Chatbear Announcements.