Diablo III Double Goblin Bonus This Week

[Nov 05, 2017, 10:43 am ET] - 1 Comment

Battle.net announces that starting tomorrow, a double goblin buff will be active in Diablo III. Here's word on your chance for twice the ill-gotten gains from ganking greedy goblins:

Patch 2.6.1 is now live worldwide, and Season 12 is just around the corner.

We want to help you stretch your muscles and get prepared for the latest patch with a special in-game event—double Treasure Goblin spawns! Each time you encounter a single Treasure Goblin, they’ll be hanging out with a buddy whose bags are overflowing with all your favorite treats and treasures.

This Double Goblin event will begin in the Americas region on November 6 at 5:00 p.m. PDT, and ends on Thursday, November 9 at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

Note: This buff does not affect the number of goblins encountered via a Bandit Shrine, Goblin “Rift” packs, or in the Realm of Greed.

We hope you’re excited for all the balance changes crammed into Patch 2.6.1, and we look forward to hearing about your upcoming Season 12 adventures. In the meantime, good luck, have fun, and we’ll see you in Sanctuary!

