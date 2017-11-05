Steam Top 10

 
[Nov 05, 2017, 10:43 am ET] - 5 Comments

Here's the latest list of the 10 bestselling titles on Steam for the previous week, though there are only seven different games on the list:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Call of Duty: WWII
  3. Assassin's Creed Origins
  4. Call of Duty: WWII
  5. Call of Duty: WWII
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Assassin's Creed Origins
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  9. Football Manager 2018
  10. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

