Wild West Online Early Access This Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
WWO Partners announce that early access to Wild West Online will get underway on November 15th, allowing brave pioneers to strap on a six-shooter and head out to the frontier. Here's an overview which emphasizes the game's Westworld vibe: "In Wild West Online YOUR ACTIONS decide if you’ll be a hero, a villain or something else entirely in this R-Rated adult’s playground, where you choose if you want to follow the law of the land or throw the good book out the window. Dig deeper and you might start to suspect there’s more going on here than just lawmakers and lawbreakers – underneath the surface this west is even wilder than meets the eye." Here are the details on early access:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 November 2017, 18:17.
Chatbear Announcements.