Wild West Online Early Access This Month

[Nov 04, 2017, 11:29 am ET] - 5 Comments

WWO Partners announce that early access to Wild West Online will get underway on November 15th, allowing brave pioneers to strap on a six-shooter and head out to the frontier. Here's an overview which emphasizes the game's Westworld vibe: "In Wild West Online YOUR ACTIONS decide if you’ll be a hero, a villain or something else entirely in this R-Rated adult’s playground, where you choose if you want to follow the law of the land or throw the good book out the window. Dig deeper and you might start to suspect there’s more going on here than just lawmakers and lawbreakers – underneath the surface this west is even wilder than meets the eye." Here are the details on early access:

Soon you'll be able to ride through the expansive world of highly-anticipated, Wild West-themed action MMO Wild West Online with the November 15th launch into Early Access Alpha - full release is planned for later this year. The Western game features world exploration, resource gathering, PvP combat, PvE missions and much more.

During Early Access Alpha players can expect:

  • Over 100 quests will be available for alpha players from the get go
  • Over 20 guns based on historically correct will be available
  • Two exciting Public Events will be available in Early Access Alpha - Artifact Hunt and “Golden Road”

Since going into Technical Server Test Alpha, the development team has used community feedback to make Wild West Online a cowboy's dream will continue to use community feedback to shape the game. In this next phase, Early Access Alpha, the development team will continue building out the larger world, adding polish and integrating new content to create the best experience for players.

In Early Access Alpha players will find a large game map filled with varied environments, NPCs and other players. They will hunt, mine for gold, embark on quests and missions given by NPCs and participate in server wide public PVP events. Players will progress their character, unlocking new abilities and access to new and better gear. They can customize their character, upgrade their guns and trusty stead. In the future players will embark on claiming land for themselves to create their own homestead.

