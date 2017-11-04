Wild West Online Early Access This Month

Soon you'll be able to ride through the expansive world of highly-anticipated, Wild West-themed action MMO Wild West Online with the November 15th launch into Early Access Alpha - full release is planned for later this year. The Western game features world exploration, resource gathering, PvP combat, PvE missions and much more.



During Early Access Alpha players can expect:

Over 100 quests will be available for alpha players from the get go

Over 20 guns based on historically correct will be available

Two exciting Public Events will be available in Early Access Alpha - Artifact Hunt and “Golden Road”

Since going into Technical Server Test Alpha, the development team has used community feedback to make Wild West Online a cowboy's dream will continue to use community feedback to shape the game. In this next phase, Early Access Alpha, the development team will continue building out the larger world, adding polish and integrating new content to create the best experience for players.



In Early Access Alpha players will find a large game map filled with varied environments, NPCs and other players. They will hunt, mine for gold, embark on quests and missions given by NPCs and participate in server wide public PVP events. Players will progress their character, unlocking new abilities and access to new and better gear. They can customize their character, upgrade their guns and trusty stead. In the future players will embark on claiming land for themselves to create their own homestead.