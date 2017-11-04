 
Over $1M Paid to Rust Community Skin Authors

[Nov 04, 2017, 11:29 am ET] - 5 Comments

As a wise man once sang, rust never sleeps. It turns out that Rust never cheaps, either. Garry Newman, lead developer on the survival-shooter Rust, tweets that they have now shared over <Dr. Evil voice>one million dollars</Dr. Evil voice> in revenue with skin authors from the community (thanks PCGamesN). There are several reply tweets from skin authors expressing gratitude for the opportunity as well as the cash. Word is:

Word is: "Dunno if I already posted, but we've paid out over $1m to Rust's skin authors now <3."

