Over $1M Paid to Rust Community Skin Authors

Dunno if I already posted, but we've paid out over $1m to Rust's skin authors now <3.

As a wise man once sang, rust never sleeps. It turns out that Rust never cheaps, either. Garry Newman, lead developer on the survival-shooter Rust, tweets that they have now shared over one million dollars in revenue with skin authors from the community (thanks PCGamesN ). There are several reply tweets from skin authors expressing gratitude for the opportunity as well as the cash.