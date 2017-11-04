Over $1M Paid to Rust Community Skin Authors

|
As a wise man once sang, rust never sleeps. It turns out that Rust never cheaps, either. Garry Newman, lead developer on the survival-shooter Rust, tweets that they have now shared over <Dr. Evil voice>one million dollars</Dr. Evil voice> in revenue with skin authors from the community (thanks PCGamesN). There are several reply tweets from skin authors expressing gratitude for the opportunity as well as the cash. Word is:
