 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Nov 04, 2017, 11:28 am ET] - 9 Comments

Daylight saving time ends overnight tonight/tomorrow morning, so brace yourself. The good news is that in falling back we gain an hour, rather than lose one. The bad news is that this does not actually impact the length of the day or the night, so it doesn't actually provide extra time to enjoy November's Full Beaver Moon, so get it while it's hot.

R.I.P.: Stephen Parr, Oddball Films' eccentric archivist.

DST Links: Thanks Ant.
Link: Massive and mysterious wooden penis erected atop Austrian mountain.
Story: "Daylight Savings" is grammatically incorrect. That is correct. Thanks Slashdot.
Media: Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed.
Boyfriend makes car commercial for his girlfriends 96 Civic.
Who dares? "I Am One With the Force and the Force Is With Me."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Wild West Online Early Access This Month
Over $1M Paid to Rust Community Skin Authors
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Total War: ARENA Free Weekend
Runic Closed, Motiga Layoffs
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Released
TransRoad: USA Roadmap
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.