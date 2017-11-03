Total War: ARENA Free Weekend

Creative Assembly and Wargaming announce a free weekend is underway for Total
War: ARENA
, offering the first public access to the multiplayer strategy
game. Here's word on what's happening and where to pick up a copy:
Creative Assembly and Wargaming Alliance announced today the free-to-play
battle game Total War: ARENA has launched a limited-time open weekend. Players
who are not part of the closed beta can join the fray with just a Wargaming.net
account and hit the battlefield from November 3 at 2PM UTC through Monday
November 6 at 6AM UTC.
The open weekend will allow full access to the latest version of Total War:
ARENA, letting new commanders test their mettle in epic scale 10 vs 10
multiplayer battles. Choose a commander from three historical factions: Romans,
Greeks and Barbarians, and fight on ancient battlefields with your own
customized army. This follows on from recent content patch 2.2 that added Lucius
Cornelius Sulla Felix, a new Roman commander and master of defensive and
supportive play.
“We’re really excited to open Total War: ARENA to gamers everywhere for the
weekend,” said Sergei Laptenok, Total War: ARENA Product Director at Wargaming
Alliance. “This is a fantastic opportunity for players, both new and old, to
explore all the awesome features and provide valuable feedback so we can all
make ARENA better together.”
Download Total War: ARENA here:
https://totalwararena.ru/ru/download/ (CIS)
https://totalwararena.net/en/download/ (EU)
https://totalwararena.asia/en/download/ (Asia)
https://totalwararena.com/en/download/ (NA)
For more information on Total War: ARENA, visit:
totalwararena.ru (CIS)
totalwararena.net (EU)
totalwararena.asia (Asia)
totalwararena.com (NA)