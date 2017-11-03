Runic Closed, Motiga Layoffs

|
Kotaku has word that Perfect World has laid off most of the staff at Motiga, developer of the MOBA Gigantic. They also report the Chinese publisher has shut down Torchlight developer Runic Games, who just released Hob, a puzzle game. The Runic Games website has a farewell note from this developer that formed from the ashes of Flagship Studios:
