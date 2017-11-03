Leading interactive entertainment company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., today launches .hack//G.U.™ Last Recode for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC via STEAM®. .hack//G.U. Last Recode is the ultimate experience for fans and newcomers to the cult classic series featuring a collection of three remastered .hack//G.U. action-RPG titles including; Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, along with a brand new chapter to the series, Reconnection. The updated trilogy includes 1080p resolution, 16:9 widescreen picture, 60fps frame rate, enhanced battle balance and game pacing, a new Cheat Mode and numerous additional features.



.hack is a multimedia franchise developed by famed Japanese developer CyberConnect2, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Naruto® Storm series of video games. Comprising of video games, anime, novels, and manga, the world of .hack focuses on the mysterious events surrounding a wildly popular in-universe massively multiplayer role-playing game called The World. .hack//G.U. begins after the events of the original .hack series with players assuming the role of Haseo as he tracks down a powerful Player Killer named Tri-Edge who killed his friend’s in-game avatar Shino, which put her into a coma in real life.



.hack//G.U. ™ Vol.4//Reconnection is the long-awaited epilogue to the original .hack//G.U. trilogy of video games. The new chapter finds Haseo back in The World one last time before its servers go offline at the end of the month. When he arrives, he quickly finds himself in the midst of another adventure as he learns that a long-lost friend has been found alive.



“.hack//G.U. ™ Last Recode brings together three massive RPG experiences to form one epic compelling story,” said Dennis Lee, Brand Marketing Director at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The launch of .hack//G.U. Last Recode also marks the celebration of the 15 year anniversary of the release of the original game, which was coincidentally set in the futuristic sci-fi world of 2017.”