BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the release of .hack//G.U. Last Recode
,
with the Windows edition of the RPG bundle available
on Steam
. They note this can be a starting point for newcomers, as along
with a new chapter, it offers remastered versions of the whole trilogy: Here's
word:
Leading interactive entertainment company, BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc., today launches .hack//G.U.™ Last Recode for the
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC via STEAM®. .hack//G.U. Last
Recode is the ultimate experience for fans and newcomers to the cult classic
series featuring a collection of three remastered .hack//G.U. action-RPG titles
including; Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, along with a brand new chapter to
the series, Reconnection. The updated trilogy includes 1080p resolution, 16:9
widescreen picture, 60fps frame rate, enhanced battle balance and game pacing, a
new Cheat Mode and numerous additional features.
.hack is a multimedia franchise developed by famed Japanese developer
CyberConnect2, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Naruto® Storm
series of video games. Comprising of video games, anime, novels, and manga, the
world of .hack focuses on the mysterious events surrounding a wildly popular
in-universe massively multiplayer role-playing game called The World.
.hack//G.U. begins after the events of the original .hack series with players
assuming the role of Haseo as he tracks down a powerful Player Killer named
Tri-Edge who killed his friend’s in-game avatar Shino, which put her into a coma
in real life.
.hack//G.U. ™ Vol.4//Reconnection is the long-awaited epilogue to the original
.hack//G.U. trilogy of video games. The new chapter finds Haseo back in The
World one last time before its servers go offline at the end of the month. When
he arrives, he quickly finds himself in the midst of another adventure as he
learns that a long-lost friend has been found alive.
“.hack//G.U. ™ Last Recode brings together three massive RPG experiences to form
one epic compelling story,” said Dennis Lee, Brand Marketing Director at BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The launch of .hack//G.U. Last Recode also
marks the celebration of the 15 year anniversary of the release of the original
game, which was coincidentally set in the futuristic sci-fi world of
2017.”