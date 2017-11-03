TransRoad: USA Roadmap

Publisher astragon Entertainment reconfirms the November 9th release date for
TransRoad: USA
, and with Deck13's logistics simulator due next week, they
offer more details on what to expect:
Only a few more days until fans of
business simulations will once more be able to prove the full scope of their
management skills: On November 9, 2017 they will get the unique chance to build
up their very own US logistics empire with TransRoad: USA and become the United
States’ biggest hauler!
Three exciting game modes (campaign, quest and sandbox), up to five
AI-controlled competitors, 37 US-American cities and a potential client base
consisting of 77 businesses from 14 industries await the ambitious entrepreneur
in Deck13 Hamburg’s TransRoad: USA. Other features include seven different
trailer types, hundreds of trucks, lots of drivers and of course a wide range of
interesting challenges such as economic upturns, financial crises, demanding
(and therefore especially lucrative) special orders as well as tricky missions
in the quest and campaign modes.
The game’s freely zoomable 3D map ensures that the virtual manager will always
stay on top of things when it comes to his trucks, contracts, clients and
marketing measures within all the US cities. A little bit of relaxation between
difficult decisions offers the truck camera with which the player can follow
individual trucks on their way across the whole country. 19 famous landmarks
such as the Hoover Dam, the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge can also
be discovered by the player and will create a feeling of really travelling
across the USA.
How about some uplifting tunes to make all this company building go a little bit
smoother? In addition to its own country music inspired soundtrack TransRoad:
USA offers its players an internet radio plug-in that will give them the
opportunity to add their favorite radio stations to the game and thus create the
perfect musical score for their very own trucking adventure.