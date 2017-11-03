 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

TransRoad: USA Roadmap

[Nov 03, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher astragon Entertainment reconfirms the November 9th release date for TransRoad: USA, and with Deck13's logistics simulator due next week, they offer more details on what to expect:

Only a few more days until fans of business simulations will once more be able to prove the full scope of their management skills: On November 9, 2017 they will get the unique chance to build up their very own US logistics empire with TransRoad: USA and become the United States’ biggest hauler!

Three exciting game modes (campaign, quest and sandbox), up to five AI-controlled competitors, 37 US-American cities and a potential client base consisting of 77 businesses from 14 industries await the ambitious entrepreneur in Deck13 Hamburg’s TransRoad: USA. Other features include seven different trailer types, hundreds of trucks, lots of drivers and of course a wide range of interesting challenges such as economic upturns, financial crises, demanding (and therefore especially lucrative) special orders as well as tricky missions in the quest and campaign modes.

The game’s freely zoomable 3D map ensures that the virtual manager will always stay on top of things when it comes to his trucks, contracts, clients and marketing measures within all the US cities. A little bit of relaxation between difficult decisions offers the truck camera with which the player can follow individual trucks on their way across the whole country. 19 famous landmarks such as the Hoover Dam, the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge can also be discovered by the player and will create a feeling of really travelling across the USA.

How about some uplifting tunes to make all this company building go a little bit smoother? In addition to its own country music inspired soundtrack TransRoad: USA offers its players an internet radio plug-in that will give them the opportunity to add their favorite radio stations to the game and thus create the perfect musical score for their very own trucking adventure.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Total War: ARENA Free Weekend
Runic Closed, Motiga Layoffs
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Released
TransRoad: USA Roadmap
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
World of Warcraft Classic and New WoW Expansion Announced
New Overwatch Hero and Map Revealed
Hearthstone: Kobolds & Catacombs Announced
Alexstrasza, Hanzo, and Major Changes Coming to Heroes of the Storm 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.