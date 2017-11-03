TransRoad: USA Roadmap

Only a few more days until fans of business simulations will once more be able to prove the full scope of their management skills: On November 9, 2017 they will get the unique chance to build up their very own US logistics empire with TransRoad: USA and become the United States’ biggest hauler!



Three exciting game modes (campaign, quest and sandbox), up to five AI-controlled competitors, 37 US-American cities and a potential client base consisting of 77 businesses from 14 industries await the ambitious entrepreneur in Deck13 Hamburg’s TransRoad: USA. Other features include seven different trailer types, hundreds of trucks, lots of drivers and of course a wide range of interesting challenges such as economic upturns, financial crises, demanding (and therefore especially lucrative) special orders as well as tricky missions in the quest and campaign modes.



The game’s freely zoomable 3D map ensures that the virtual manager will always stay on top of things when it comes to his trucks, contracts, clients and marketing measures within all the US cities. A little bit of relaxation between difficult decisions offers the truck camera with which the player can follow individual trucks on their way across the whole country. 19 famous landmarks such as the Hoover Dam, the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge can also be discovered by the player and will create a feeling of really travelling across the USA.



How about some uplifting tunes to make all this company building go a little bit smoother? In addition to its own country music inspired soundtrack TransRoad: USA offers its players an internet radio plug-in that will give them the opportunity to add their favorite radio stations to the game and thus create the perfect musical score for their very own trucking adventure.