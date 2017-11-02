Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Announced

Rainbow Six Siege’s second year of expansions will soon enter its fourth season with the arrival of Operation White Noise, which features a vertigo-inducing new map set in an observation tower above Seoul’s skyline, and three new Operators. Operation White Noise will be the final content drop before Rainbow Six Siege enters Year 3.



Also joining the fray are two as-yet-unrevealed members of South Korea’s 707th Special Mission Battalion, an attacker and a defender described as “stubborn and daring” and “methodical and tenacious,” respectively. Also joining the roster is a new Operator from Poland’s GROM, completing the set that began with Ela’s arrival in Operation Blood Orchid. More updates are coming soon; in the meantime, be sure to catch the Rainbow Six Pro League finals in Sao Paulo from November 18-19 at twitch.tv/rainbow6.