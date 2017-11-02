For Honor Season 4 and Free Weekend Details

|
Also from UbiBlog is a new post with details on Season 4 for For Honor (just wanted to get away with three "four" homonyms in a row). This will come with two new maps for all on November 14th, which is also when two new operators unlock for season pass holders, before becoming purchasable by everyone else a week later. Here's a (pretty low-calorie) Season 4 - Order & Havoc cinematic reveal trailer, here's another trailer with information and gameplay. Finally, they announce that on November 9th they will kick off a free weekend that will be the last chance to play the game before the new season:
