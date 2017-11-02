 
For Honor Season 4 and Free Weekend Details

[Nov 02, 2017, 8:33 pm ET]

Also from UbiBlog is a new post with details on Season 4 for For Honor (just wanted to get away with three "four" homonyms in a row). This will come with two new maps for all on November 14th, which is also when two new operators unlock for season pass holders, before becoming purchasable by everyone else a week later. Here's a (pretty low-calorie) Season 4 - Order & Havoc cinematic reveal trailer, here's another trailer with information and gameplay. Finally, they announce that on November 9th they will kick off a free weekend that will be the last chance to play the game before the new season:

If you have yet to play For Honor and want to give it a try before the launch of Order & Havoc, Ubisoft is offering a For Honor Free Weekend on all platforms. Running November 9 through November 12, the Free Weekend grants access to all of the game’s modes, including its five multiplayer options, the campaign (playable solo or with a friend), and the diverse roster of Heroes up through Season 3. All progress from the Free Weekend carries over to the full version of the game, which will also be on sale with discounts up to 60% during over the weekend. Additional details, including start times, can be found at the For Honor Free Weekend site.

