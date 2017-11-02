Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
, an
updated version of the RPG for Windows, Linux, and macOS that includes all the
game's DLC as well as new Deadfire Pack DLC that will be released for free for
all owners of the original version of the RPG. This is expected on November
15th, and the release will coincide with a price reduction for the vanilla
version of the game. Here are details on the plan:
Definitive Edition
will be available for PC, Mac, and Linux on November 15, 2017. The new Deadfire
Pack DLC will also be made available for free to all existing (and future)
owners of Pillars of Eternity on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs to thank them for
their ongoing support of what has become one of the world’s most beloved RPGs.
With these additions, fans will have the complete set of all Pillars of Eternity
content ever created inside and outside of the game in the final,
all-encompassing release.
On November 15, the Definitive Edition will be made available via digital
distributors everywhere for a suggested retail price of $39.99, and will
include:
- The original Pillars of Eternity, a modern RPG
with classic inspiration, and winner of multiple awards for its rich story,
art, and world design
- The complete, expanded world, characters, and
content from The White March: Parts I & II, which adds new places to travel
and quests to complete
- All premium content originally sold with Pillars
of Eternity: Royal Edition, including the original soundtrack, a digital
collector's book, an original novella set in the Pillars universe, and much,
much more
- The all-new Deadfire Pack DLC, which includes new
in-game items to earn and discover, and new portraits from the forthcoming
sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, releasing in 2018
Alongside the release of the Definitive Edition, the original Pillars of
Eternity – Hero Edition game will receive a suggested retail price reduction to
$29.99 on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs.