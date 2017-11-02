 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Announced

[Nov 02, 2017, 8:33 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Paradox Interactive announces Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition, an updated version of the RPG for Windows, Linux, and macOS that includes all the game's DLC as well as new Deadfire Pack DLC that will be released for free for all owners of the original version of the RPG. This is expected on November 15th, and the release will coincide with a price reduction for the vanilla version of the game. Here are details on the plan:

Definitive Edition will be available for PC, Mac, and Linux on November 15, 2017. The new Deadfire Pack DLC will also be made available for free to all existing (and future) owners of Pillars of Eternity on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs to thank them for their ongoing support of what has become one of the world’s most beloved RPGs. With these additions, fans will have the complete set of all Pillars of Eternity content ever created inside and outside of the game in the final, all-encompassing release.
On November 15, the Definitive Edition will be made available via digital distributors everywhere for a suggested retail price of $39.99, and will include:

  • The original Pillars of Eternity, a modern RPG with classic inspiration, and winner of multiple awards for its rich story, art, and world design
  • The complete, expanded world, characters, and content from The White March: Parts I & II, which adds new places to travel and quests to complete
  • All premium content originally sold with Pillars of Eternity: Royal Edition, including the original soundtrack, a digital collector's book, an original novella set in the Pillars universe, and much, much more
  • The all-new Deadfire Pack DLC, which includes new in-game items to earn and discover, and new portraits from the forthcoming sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, releasing in 2018

Alongside the release of the Definitive Edition, the original Pillars of Eternity – Hero Edition game will receive a suggested retail price reduction to $29.99 on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Announced
For Honor Season 4 and Free Weekend Details
Activision Blizzard Q3 Financials
Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Announced
F1 2017 for Linux
Mare Nostrvm Ovt
Decksplash Launches with Free Week
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Overwatch Esports Changes Detailed
Nioh: Complete Edition Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.