 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

F1 2017 for Linux

[Nov 02, 2017, 8:33 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Feral Interactive announces the Linux edition of F1 2017 is now available, adding some high-octane action to your penguin-powered PC. This is available through the Feral Store, but fulfillment is through Steam, so this comes along with the Windows and macOS editions (and vice versa). Feral outlines the game's technical requirements:

Linux racers, it’s time to buckle up, knuckle down, and master the fastest F1 cars of the last 30 years.

Buy F1™ 2017 from the Feral Store for unprecedented access to all the on-track thrills and off-track drama of FORMULA ONE.

The minimum system requirements are as follows:

  • OS: Ubuntu 17.04 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 3.30 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • HDD: 36 GB
  • Graphics: 2 GB Nvidia 680 (Driver version 384.90), 2 GB AMD Graphics Core Next (3rd Generation) (Driver version Mesa 17.2.2)
  • Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse

The recommended system requirements are as follows:

  • OS: Ubuntu 17.04 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.50 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • HDD: 36 GB
  • Graphics: 8 GB Nvidia 1070 (Driver version 384.90)
  • Accessories: Driving wheel, Gamepad (please see the list of recommended wheels and gamepads)

Note:

  • Intel graphics cards are not supported. Nvidia graphics cards require drivers 384.90 or later. AMD graphics cards require Mesa drivers 17.2.2.
  • 3rd Generation AMD Graphics Core Next graphics cards include the R9 285, 380, 380X, Fury, Nano, Fury X.
  • AMD VEGA cards are not supported at time of release.
  • The Nvidia 387 driver series has known issues. We advise that you avoid using this driver for a better user experience.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Announced
For Honor Season 4 and Free Weekend Details
Activision Blizzard Q3 Financials
Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Announced
F1 2017 for Linux
Mare Nostrvm Ovt
Decksplash Launches with Free Week
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Overwatch Esports Changes Detailed
Nioh: Complete Edition Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.