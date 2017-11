F1 2017 for Linux

Linux racers, itís time to buckle up, knuckle down, and master the fastest F1 cars of the last 30 years.



F1ô 2017 provides unprecedented access to all the on-track thrills and off-track drama of FORMULA ONE.



The minimum system requirements are as follows:

OS: Ubuntu 17.04 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 3.30 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

HDD: 36 GB

Graphics: 2 GB Nvidia 680 (Driver version 384.90), 2 GB AMD Graphics Core Next (3rd Generation) (Driver version Mesa 17.2.2)

Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse

The recommended system requirements are as follows:

OS: Ubuntu 17.04 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.50 GHz

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 36 GB

Graphics: 8 GB Nvidia 1070 (Driver version 384.90)

Accessories: Driving wheel, Gamepad (please see the list of recommended wheels and gamepads)

Note: