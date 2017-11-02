F1 2017 for Linux

Linux racers, it’s time to buckle up, knuckle down, and master the fastest F1 cars of the last 30 years.



Buy F1™ 2017 from the Feral Store for unprecedented access to all the on-track thrills and off-track drama of FORMULA ONE.



The minimum system requirements are as follows:

OS: Ubuntu 17.04 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3225 3.30 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

HDD: 36 GB

Graphics: 2 GB Nvidia 680 (Driver version 384.90), 2 GB AMD Graphics Core Next (3rd Generation) (Driver version Mesa 17.2.2)

Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse

The recommended system requirements are as follows:

OS: Ubuntu 17.04 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.50 GHz

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 36 GB

Graphics: 8 GB Nvidia 1070 (Driver version 384.90)

Accessories: Driving wheel, Gamepad (please see the list of recommended wheels and gamepads)

