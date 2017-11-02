Mare Nostrvm Ovt

Slitherine announces the release of Mare Nostrvm, a turn-based strategy
game that simulates naval warfare in the days of ancient Rome. The release is
accompanied by a new
tutorial video, and you can find details, screenshots, and the opportunity
to purchase the game on its
official
product page. Here's the deal:
Mare Nostrvm is a strategy game by the
developer of Qvadriga, and it is set during the turbulent war galleys era, when
the civlizations along the Mediterranean Sea started to extend their ambitions
towards new lands.
Naval Squadrons employ real tactics of that time, and the WEGO system will force
you to think three moves ahead of your opponent.
Choose between fourteen ship types, ranging from the small and primitive
penteconter to the powerful decares and wage war in 24 historic naval battles.
Ram enemy ships, board them, or make use of your on-board harpax to make their
encounter with Neptune the last!
Features
From the dawn of history to the Roman Civil Wars,
from Iberia to Cyprus, revive the ancient naval battles of the
Mediterranean. 24 historic naval battles, including Salamis, the final
defeat of Xerxes in Greece, and Actium, Downfall of Antony and Cleopatra.
Classic WEGO system. Plan the actions first, then
execute and view a simultaneous turn resolution.
Battle AI adapts to the tactical situation and the
historical settings.
Configurable skirmish battles allows choosing of
map, size, wind and opposing sides, using a point buy system.
Multiplayer mode allows multiple historical and
skirmish battles to be played by two players using Slitherine’s easy to use
PBEM+ system.
14 ship types, from the swift penteconter to the
massive deceres, equippable with devices like engines, towers, harpax,
corvus, rodian firepots or sails.
Historical tactics and maneuvers, depending on the
situation and the ship type. Ram, rake oars or grapple and board. Arrows,
artillery and fire.
Squadron system with chain of command, the ships
needs to be under command to be able to receive orders. Admirals and
commanders has special abilities and a squadron range, lines of ships could
be arranged out of this range to give command to all of them.
Gameplay features include crew fatigue,
atmospheric phenomena like fog, rain and a variable wind system and special
rules for treasure ships, local command, plague, anchored ships and
transports.