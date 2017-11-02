 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Decksplash Launches with Free Week

[Nov 02, 2017, 8:33 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Decksplash launches today on Steam, offering a multiplayer online game for Windows based the world of skateboarding. In a bit of outside the box thinking, they are kicking things off with a free week with an interesting do-or-die twist. They say: "Thus we’ve devised a ‘first of its kind’ experiment: The Splash N’ Grab! We’re releasing the game free for a week AND if 100K people download, play, and have fun, we’ll instantly launch the game at the end of the free week. If not… RIP Decksplash." Here's more on the plan:

Decksplash is a multiplayer online game: if all goes well, its launch day is the start of its journey, not the end. We've got a backlog and wishlist as long as our arms, and it's precisely why we are doing this -- we've got to find out if we are correct in committing the team to the game for years to come. Say we take the game to Early Access and a few players back it with their money, but not enough to justify its continued development. What happens to those players? Due to being multiplayer, Decksplash can only be played if there are a minimum amount of people online to play with, unlike a single-player experience we could wrap and walk away from, having satisfied those few who bought it. It just wouldn't work for this type of game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Announced
For Honor Season 4 and Free Weekend Details
Activision Blizzard Q3 Financials
Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition Announced
F1 2017 for Linux
Mare Nostrvm Ovt
Decksplash Launches with Free Week
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Overwatch Esports Changes Detailed
Nioh: Complete Edition Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.