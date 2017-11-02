Decksplash Launches with Free Week

Decksplash is a multiplayer online game: if all goes well, its launch day is the start of its journey, not the end. We've got a backlog and wishlist as long as our arms, and it's precisely why we are doing this -- we've got to find out if we are correct in committing the team to the game for years to come. Say we take the game to Early Access and a few players back it with their money, but not enough to justify its continued development. What happens to those players? Due to being multiplayer, Decksplash can only be played if there are a minimum amount of people online to play with, unlike a single-player experience we could wrap and walk away from, having satisfied those few who bought it. It just wouldn't work for this type of game.