Decksplash Launches with Free Week

Decksplash launches today on Steam, offering a multiplayer online game for Windows based the world of skateboarding. In a bit of outside the box thinking, they are kicking things off with a free week with an interesting do-or-die twist. They say: "Thus we’ve devised a ‘first of its kind’ experiment: The Splash N’ Grab! We’re releasing the game free for a week AND if 100K people download, play, and have fun, we’ll instantly launch the game at the end of the free week. If not… RIP Decksplash." Here's more on the plan:
