Overwatch Esports Changes Detailed

Following a video from last week from Jeff Kaplan discussing esports changes coming to Overwatch, Blizzard offers another new video with a behind-the-scenes look at how some of these changes play out. Word is: "Last week, Jeff Kaplan talked about how the Overwatch team is working to improve your esports viewing experience. Now, go behind the scenes with our developers and learn more about the technology that will make these improvements possible." The changes they show off are the new team custom colors system, an instant replay system, a new third-person "smart" camera, a top-down map, and new statistical analysis tools. They conclude expressing their excitement over other changes they have planned which they are not discussing just yet.
