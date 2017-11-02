Nioh: Complete Edition Trailer

In Nioh, players will traverse the Warring States Period of Japan as William, a blonde-haired swordsman. His background as a fierce warrior and seasoned knowledge of the blade allows him to survive in the demon-plagued land of the samurai. These demons inhabit a number of dangerous locations and lie in wait in the shadows to ambush unsuspecting victims. Nioh will challenge players in a way that makes every mission and accomplishment feel earned and worthwhile.