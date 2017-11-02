 
Nioh: Complete Edition Trailer

[Nov 02, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - 1 Comment

A new trailer shows off the Nioh: Complete Edition for PCs, which is set to launch next week on Steam (thanks DSOGaming). The clip has a minimal description, so we'll leave you with a description from the game's website:

In Nioh, players will traverse the Warring States Period of Japan as William, a blonde-haired swordsman. His background as a fierce warrior and seasoned knowledge of the blade allows him to survive in the demon-plagued land of the samurai. These demons inhabit a number of dangerous locations and lie in wait in the shadows to ambush unsuspecting victims. Nioh will challenge players in a way that makes every mission and accomplishment feel earned and worthwhile.

