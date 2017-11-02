 
AMD on Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on AMD

[Nov 02, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - 4 Comments

The Radeon Website has details on running Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on AMD hardware. The post describes the extra effort MachineGames put into supporting red team hardware in their shooter sequel:

“When we started development of Wolfenstein II, the choice of graphics API for PC was a simple one. DOOM had already set the stage for what could be done with Vulkan and we wanted to take it to the next level. Using Vulkan when developing has allowed us to utilize the power of AMD’s VEGA graphics chips in ways that were not possible before, giving us fine grained control over the performance and feature set of the GPU without having to sacrifice artistic intent. Combined with the flexibility of AMD’s hardware, Vulkan gives us the artistic freedom to deliver Wolfenstein without compromise.”

