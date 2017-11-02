 
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Launches

[Nov 02, 2017, 10:16 am ET] - 5 Comments

NVIDIA announces the launch of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards, their latest and almost greatest offering. They offer details on the cards, and charts detailing gaming performance. If you are interested, there are reviews of the hopped-up 1070s on:

