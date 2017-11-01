The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Season 4 Next Year

Telltale Games announces details on a fourth and final season in their episodic
game series based on The Walking Dead. They say this is coming to PC and
consoles next year, and will feature the return of writer Gary Whitta, who
co-wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They also announce The Walking Dead:
The Telltale Series Collection
, a disc version of the first three seasons
coming to retail on December 5th for consoles. Here's word:
In addition
to the announcement of this upcoming collection, Telltale also confirmed that
Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Book of Eli) will be returning to
Telltale's writers room as a Story Consultant for the series' upcoming fourth
and final season. Whitta was part of the BAFTA-award winning team of writers on
the first season of the Telltale series and will be collaborating with Telltale
and the creative team at Skybound Entertainment on the final chapters of
Clementine's storyline.
"Collaborating with Telltale on the first season of Clementine's journey through
the world of The Walking Dead was one of the highlights of my career, so
reuniting with them to now bring her story to a close with this final season
feels like a homecoming," said Whitta. "Clementine has become not just one of
the most compelling characters in the Walking Dead pantheon but one of the great
video game characters of all time. I hope we're able to do justice to her and to
her millions of fans. This one feels special."
The Walking Dead is an unparalleled journey into the heart of what it means to
be human in a world that's lost its humanity. Set in Robert Kirkman's
award-winning comic book universe, your story is determined by the choices you
make. Season One of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series redefined expectations
for storytelling in video games, winning over 100 Game of the Year awards. Now
the first three seasons, as well as horror anthology 400 Days and the three-part
mini-series starring blade-wielding icon Michonne, will be available in one
place for the first time, allowing you to prepare for the upcoming fourth and
final season starring beloved survivor Clementine (due out in 2018).
"Clementine has meant so much to fans since the series premiered in 2012," said
Melissa Hutchison, the award-winning actress behind the iconic character. "It's
incredible to see this series collection arriving all in one place for players
to relive the journey or catch up on her tragic tale of survival before we head
into the final chapters of her storyline next year."