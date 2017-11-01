The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Season 4 Next Year

In addition to the announcement of this upcoming collection, Telltale also confirmed that Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Book of Eli) will be returning to Telltale's writers room as a Story Consultant for the series' upcoming fourth and final season. Whitta was part of the BAFTA-award winning team of writers on the first season of the Telltale series and will be collaborating with Telltale and the creative team at Skybound Entertainment on the final chapters of Clementine's storyline.



"Collaborating with Telltale on the first season of Clementine's journey through the world of The Walking Dead was one of the highlights of my career, so reuniting with them to now bring her story to a close with this final season feels like a homecoming," said Whitta. "Clementine has become not just one of the most compelling characters in the Walking Dead pantheon but one of the great video game characters of all time. I hope we're able to do justice to her and to her millions of fans. This one feels special."



The Walking Dead is an unparalleled journey into the heart of what it means to be human in a world that's lost its humanity. Set in Robert Kirkman's award-winning comic book universe, your story is determined by the choices you make. Season One of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series redefined expectations for storytelling in video games, winning over 100 Game of the Year awards. Now the first three seasons, as well as horror anthology 400 Days and the three-part mini-series starring blade-wielding icon Michonne, will be available in one place for the first time, allowing you to prepare for the upcoming fourth and final season starring beloved survivor Clementine (due out in 2018).



"Clementine has meant so much to fans since the series premiered in 2012," said Melissa Hutchison, the award-winning actress behind the iconic character. "It's incredible to see this series collection arriving all in one place for players to relive the journey or catch up on her tragic tale of survival before we head into the final chapters of her storyline next year."