Motorsport Manager DLC and Anniversary Update

Embark on a fresh challenge with the Endurance Series DLC by competing in brand new championships in beautiful endurance cars. Manage a new layer of race strategy with six drivers per team in twenty-four car races. You will have to strive to find the best combination of drivers to score you the best times. Keep a careful eye on their alertness with the new stamina bar and be prepared to make tough calls during the longest races yet, lasting for 90 minutes, 3 hours or even 6 hours!



The Anniversary Update includes an optimised pit system where you will have the ability to manage your pit crew, from hiring and firing to optimising your pit team for the faster pit stops possible. But beware, as there are also new pit mistakes and, if that wasn't bad enough, you could even be hit by catastrophic mistakes such as fires which drastically alter the outcome of the race.



To find out more take a look at the second episode of Team Radio with Playsport Games' Luke Finlay-Maxwell here.