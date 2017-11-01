 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Motorsport Manager DLC and Anniversary Update

[Nov 01, 2017, 8:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

New Endurance Series DLC pack is now available for Motorsport Manager, which comes alongside a free anniversary update that celebrates the first year of this racing strategy simulation. The update and DLC are available on Steam, and this trailer shows off the DLC. Here are some details:

Embark on a fresh challenge with the Endurance Series DLC by competing in brand new championships in beautiful endurance cars. Manage a new layer of race strategy with six drivers per team in twenty-four car races. You will have to strive to find the best combination of drivers to score you the best times. Keep a careful eye on their alertness with the new stamina bar and be prepared to make tough calls during the longest races yet, lasting for 90 minutes, 3 hours or even 6 hours!

The Anniversary Update includes an optimised pit system where you will have the ability to manage your pit crew, from hiring and firing to optimising your pit team for the faster pit stops possible. But beware, as there are also new pit mistakes and, if that wasn't bad enough, you could even be hit by catastrophic mistakes such as fires which drastically alter the outcome of the race.

To find out more take a look at the second episode of Team Radio with Playsport Games' Luke Finlay-Maxwell here.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Season 4 Next Year
Motorsport Manager DLC and Anniversary Update
Ubisoft Denies Denuvo Slowing Assassin's Creed: Origins
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Battlefield 1 Operation Campaigns and Free Map Coming
Descent Underground Next Year
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.