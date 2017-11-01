 
Ubisoft Denies Denuvo Slowing Assassin's Creed: Origins

[Nov 01, 2017, 8:40 pm ET] - 2 Comments

GearNuke has a statement from Ubisoft denying the recent rumor saying Denuvo DRM is causing an additional 30-40% CPU usage in Assassin's Creed: Origins (thanks DSOGaming). Here's word:

“We’re confirming that the anti-tamper solutions implemented in the Windows PC version of Assassin’s Creed Origins have no perceptible effect on game performance,” said Ubisoft in an official statement.

“In order to recreate a living, systemic and majestic open world of Ancient Egypt, where players can witness all of its stunning details, its beautiful landscapes & incredible cities, in a completely seamless way with no loading screens, Assassin’s Creed Origins uses the full extent of the minimum and recommended PC system requirements here: http://forums.ubi.com/showthread.php/1759689 while ensuring a steady 30 FPS performance.

We’re committed to ensuring the most optimum experience possible for everyone, and we advise any players who may encounter performance issues on PC to check out support.ubi.com as there might be already a workaround or to contact us further explaining their issues so that we can solve them.”

