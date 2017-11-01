 
Battlefield 1 Operation Campaigns and Free Map Coming

[Nov 01, 2017, 10:30 am ET] - 4 Comments

The Battlefield 1 website announces the Nivelle Nights map is going to be released for all players of the World War I shooter, after previously being a bonus exclusive to Premium Pass owners. They say this is coming early this month, which is also when they are promising to release the first of their Operation Campaigns as part of that Premium Pass. Here's word:

Nivelle Nights available for all Battlefield 1 players
Based on these century-old events, the Nivelle Nights bonus map has been an intense night experience for Battlefield 1™ Premium Pass and Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass owners since its release. Now, we have an exciting announcement about the map: Nivelle Nights will be made available for all Battlefield 1 players*.

Starting early November, you can tackle the muddy battlefields around Malmaison and Soupir as the French or German army. Make good use of the moon, the searchlights, and the artillery lighting up the dark night skies.

Enjoy the map – and own the night.

Operation Campaigns coming early November
The new, epic experiences of Operation Campaigns is just around the corner. You can play Eastern Storm, the first Operation Campaign, starting early November.

Operation Campaigns expand on the frontline clashes between attackers and defenders, stringing together multiple Operations and adding unique rewards to the mix.

Eastern Storm combines the Operations from Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar: Brusilov Offensive and Red Tide. Eastern Storm will be available for owners of Battlefield 1 Premium Pass (or the standalone Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar expansion.)

*Requires Battlefield 1 on applicable platform (sold separately), internet connection, EA account, and for console users, an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus membership (both sold separately).

