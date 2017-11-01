Battlefield 1 Operation Campaigns and Free Map Coming

The
Battlefield 1 website announces
the Nivelle Nights map is going to be
released for all players of the World War I shooter, after previously being a
bonus exclusive to Premium Pass owners. They say this is coming early this
month, which is also when they are promising to release the first of their
Operation Campaigns as part of that Premium Pass. Here's word:
Nivelle
Nights available for all Battlefield 1 players
Based on these century-old events, the
Nivelle Nights bonus map has been an intense night experience for
Battlefield
1™ Premium Pass and Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass owners since its
release. Now, we have an exciting announcement about the map: Nivelle Nights
will be made available for all Battlefield 1 players*.
Starting early November, you can tackle the muddy battlefields around Malmaison
and Soupir as the French or German army. Make good use of the moon, the
searchlights, and the artillery lighting up the dark night skies.
Enjoy the map – and own the night.
Operation Campaigns coming early November
The new, epic experiences of Operation Campaigns is just around the corner. You
can play Eastern Storm, the first Operation Campaign, starting early November.
Operation Campaigns expand on the frontline clashes between attackers and
defenders, stringing together multiple Operations and adding unique rewards to
the mix.
Eastern Storm combines the Operations from Battlefield 1 In the Name of the
Tsar: Brusilov Offensive and Red Tide. Eastern Storm will be available for
owners of Battlefield 1 Premium Pass (or the standalone Battlefield 1 In the
Name of the Tsar expansion.)
*Requires Battlefield 1 on applicable platform (sold separately), internet
connection, EA account, and for console users, an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation
Plus membership (both sold separately).