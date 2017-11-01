Descent Underground Next Year

Descent: Underground
was planned for
release this year
, but developer Descendent Studios was careful to hedge,
saying the timeline was "subject to change" since they "are a small, independent
team." Now they announce the 6DoF shooter is expected next year through a
publishing agreement with Little Orbit. The good news is this will make the game
available on more platforms, as it's now expected for consoles as well as
Windows, macOS, and Linux. They note that the game is currently no longer
offered through early access, but those who already bought it that way are
entitled to the full game when it arrives. Here's the plan:
Worldwide
Video Game Publisher, Little Orbit, today announced it has partnered with
Descendent Studios, the Austin-based developers of Descent: Underground: a
reboot of the classic full-freedom shooter Descent. Under the agreement, Little
Orbit will publish and distribute the game by expanding distribution of Descent:
Underground to include retail boxed copies and console versions for Xbox One and
PlayStation 4 in addition to Windows, Mac and Linux.
"We're proud to help give the Descent series the full, modern AAA rebirth it
deserves," said Matthew Scott, CEO of Little Orbit. "Descendent had the
experience, the vision, and the drive. Now with our help, they have the support
to take Descent: Underground out of this world!"
In August, Little Orbit took over development of Unsung Story, a crowdfunded
tactical RPG project started by Yasumi Matsuno. With Descent: Underground,
Descendent will continue to lead development, while Little Orbit is providing
completion funding, additional resources, marketing, and distribution. In order
to focus on finishing the game faster, Descendent recently delisted the game
from early access on Steam and other sites. Little Orbit confirmed that players
who purchased Decent: Underground in early access would receive the finished
game upon release. Gamers interested in staying up to date with the development
process can follow the game on
www.BrightLocker.com
"Little Orbit is helping us to enrich players' experience in Descent:
Underground with a larger storyline campaign, excellent art, and deeper metagame,"
said Eric Peterson, Descendent's CEO. "With Little Orbit on board, we're
progressing faster towards delivering the amazing modern rebirth that Descent
deserves!"
More information on the game can be found here:
https://littleorbit.com/game/descent/