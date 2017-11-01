 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer

[Nov 01, 2017, 10:30 am ET] - Post a Comment

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is due in a couple of weeks, and WBIE now offers a new video vignette featuring Thor and content inspired by Thor Ragnarok, the new superhero movie that debuts this weekend. Here's word on what we're seeing here:

In the video, fans can catch a glimpse of Thor donning his signature helmet, Hulk sporting his gladiator attire, and a host of other familiar movie-based characters such as Odin, Loki, Heimdall, and Surtur, as well as fan-favorite variants from across Marvel’s many universes and timelines, including Grandmaster, Thor Jane Foster, Throg, Beta Ray Bill, Red Hulk, Greenskyn Smashtroll, Maestro, and more.

Also showcased is the mythical land of Asgard, home to the Asgardians, and one of 18 different iconic Marvel locations featured in the game, all ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battlefield 1 Operation Campaigns and Free Map Coming
Descent Underground Next Year
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EA Financials
Star Wars Battlefront II Progression Changes 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.