LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer

In the video, fans can catch a glimpse of Thor donning his signature helmet, Hulk sporting his gladiator attire, and a host of other familiar movie-based characters such as Odin, Loki, Heimdall, and Surtur, as well as fan-favorite variants from across Marvel’s many universes and timelines, including Grandmaster, Thor Jane Foster, Throg, Beta Ray Bill, Red Hulk, Greenskyn Smashtroll, Maestro, and more.



Also showcased is the mythical land of Asgard, home to the Asgardians, and one of 18 different iconic Marvel locations featured in the game, all ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis.