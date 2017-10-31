EA Financials

|
Electronic Arts Reports Q2 FY18 Financial Results. "It was a strong second quarter for Electronic Arts, with players around the world captivated by our new EA SPORTS titles, top-performing mobile games, and expanding esports competitions," says Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson. "The digital transformation is accelerating across our industry, and we are well-positioned for continued growth with more stunning new titles, thriving event-driven live services including competitive gaming, and continuing innovation for our players on all platforms." Here are some points they highlight:
