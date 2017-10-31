EA Financials

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

Digital net bookings* for the trailing twelve months was $3.240 billion, up 26% year-over-year, and now represents 63% of total net bookings for the same period.

More than 50% of Madden NFL 18 players engaged in the “Longshot” story mode through Q2 and Madden Ultimate Team™ players are up 25% year-over-year.

FIFA Mobile unique player base grew to more than 113 million.

The BattlefieldTM 1 community grew to more than 23.5 million players worldwide.

Monthly active players for The SimsTM 4 on PC increased more than 40% year-over-year.



* Net bookings, previously referred to as net sales, is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.



Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics



All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.