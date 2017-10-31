 
EA Financials

[Oct 31, 2017, 5:18 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Electronic Arts Reports Q2 FY18 Financial Results. "It was a strong second quarter for Electronic Arts, with players around the world captivated by our new EA SPORTS titles, top-performing mobile games, and expanding esports competitions," says Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson. "The digital transformation is accelerating across our industry, and we are well-positioned for continued growth with more stunning new titles, thriving event-driven live services including competitive gaming, and continuing innovation for our players on all platforms." Here are some points they highlight:

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

  • Digital net bookings* for the trailing twelve months was $3.240 billion, up 26% year-over-year, and now represents 63% of total net bookings for the same period.
  • More than 50% of Madden NFL 18 players engaged in the “Longshot” story mode through Q2 and Madden Ultimate Team™ players are up 25% year-over-year.
  • FIFA Mobile unique player base grew to more than 113 million.
  • The BattlefieldTM 1 community grew to more than 23.5 million players worldwide.
  • Monthly active players for The SimsTM 4 on PC increased more than 40% year-over-year.


* Net bookings, previously referred to as net sales, is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $52 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the trailing twelve months was $1.802 billion, a record measured at the end of the second quarter.
  • In Q2, EA repurchased 1.3 million shares for $153 million.

