Star Wars Battlefront II Progression Changes

EA announces
changes to the loot crate and progression systems in Star
Wars Battlefront II
, saying "we've listened to your feedback" in addressing
complaints the game will be play-to-win. Here's the post:
We went into
Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II with a goal to make the deepest, biggest Star Wars™
game you've ever played. That meant transporting you to all three eras and
handing you a huge assortment of heroes, classes, and vehicles – as well as
bringing tons of free post-launch content to all Star Wars Battlefront II
players.
The Beta gave us a welcome chance to test all of our systems in action and tune
things up for better balance. A few weeks back, we mentioned we were going to
take another look at how the progression system works. After incorporating
feedback from the Beta, we’re happy to share our plans for launch:
- Epic Star Cards, the highest tier of Star Cards
available at launch, have been removed from Crates. To help keep everyone on
a level playing field, these Star Cards will primarily be available through
crafting, with the exception of special Epic Star Cards available through
pre-order, deluxe, and starter packs.
- You'll need to reach a certain rank to craft
upgraded Star Cards. You won't be able to buy a bunch of Crates, grind
everything up into crafting materials, and immediately use them to get super
powerful Star Cards. You can only upgrade the ability to craft higher tier
Star Cards by ranking up through playing the game.
- Weapons are locked behind specific milestones.
While a select few will be found in Crates, the rest can only be attained by
play. Want to unlock a new weapon for your Heavy? Play as a Heavy and you’ll
gain access to the class’s new weapons.
- Class-specific gear and items can be unlocked by
playing as them. As you progress through your favorite class, you’ll hit
milestones granting you class-specific Crates. These will include a mix of
Star Cards and Crafting Parts to benefit your class’s development.
This system, as well as all of the others, will be continually iterated on
and improved. As we first announced at EA Play in June, we’re committed to
keeping the community together. All upcoming weapons, maps, heroes, and vehicles
introduced in Star Wars Battlefront II’s post-release content will be free so
that players can play alongside friends as the world of Star Wars Battlefront II
continues to grow. We know that the magic is in the balance, and we're going to
make sure that we continue to make a game that is fun for everyone.