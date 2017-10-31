Spintires: MudRunner Rolls Out

Spintires: MudRunner is now officially available for Windows, Xbox One,
and PlayStation 4, offering an updated edition of the off-road driving in the
original Spintires. The Windows edition is available
on Steam,
where they offer a 50% discount for owners of the original Spintires. Here's the
launch trailer and
here are some details:
Spintires is an incredible off-road vehicle simulator, taking players on
hostile roads and harsh environments. Acclaimed for its immersive and accurate
driving and physics models, the first edition has captured over a million
players on PC.
Watch the Launch Trailer
of Spintires: MudRunner, the ultimate edition of Spintires. Available today on
PC, and for the first time on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, this version
of Spintires offers new content and unique experiences for a video game - It's a
genre of its own, reinventing the rules and offering new challenges for players
looking for emergent encounters and true-to-life off-roading situations.
With near-photorealistic graphics and incredible physics simulation, Spintires:
MudRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful off-road vehicles, and
challenges you to face extreme sandbox environments, with only a map, a compass
and your driving talents to survive!
Through numerous missions and challenges, off-road vehicle fans will enjoy
crossing mud, rivers with strong currents, and climb perilous peaks aboard their
4x4s, trucks and sturdy logistic vehicles designed to withstand the most extreme
conditions. Dedicated players and driving enthusiasts will appreciate the
hyper-realistic driving sensations thanks to an advanced physics engine,
including fuel simulation, a differential transmission system, soft-tire
simulation, as well as realistic interactions between vegetation, mud, water,
and your vehicle. Lastly, players looking for adventure and open environments
will love the freedom offered by the sandbox maps of the game – choose what path
to take, through difficult terrain, rivers, forests, swamps, mountains... nature
and its dangers will always put you to the test.