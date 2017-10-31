Spintires: MudRunner Rolls Out

Spintires is an incredible off-road vehicle simulator, taking players on hostile roads and harsh environments. Acclaimed for its immersive and accurate driving and physics models, the first edition has captured over a million players on PC.



Watch the Launch Trailer of Spintires: MudRunner, the ultimate edition of Spintires. Available today on PC, and for the first time on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, this version of Spintires offers new content and unique experiences for a video game - It's a genre of its own, reinventing the rules and offering new challenges for players looking for emergent encounters and true-to-life off-roading situations.



With near-photorealistic graphics and incredible physics simulation, Spintires: MudRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful off-road vehicles, and challenges you to face extreme sandbox environments, with only a map, a compass and your driving talents to survive!



Through numerous missions and challenges, off-road vehicle fans will enjoy crossing mud, rivers with strong currents, and climb perilous peaks aboard their 4x4s, trucks and sturdy logistic vehicles designed to withstand the most extreme conditions. Dedicated players and driving enthusiasts will appreciate the hyper-realistic driving sensations thanks to an advanced physics engine, including fuel simulation, a differential transmission system, soft-tire simulation, as well as realistic interactions between vegetation, mud, water, and your vehicle. Lastly, players looking for adventure and open environments will love the freedom offered by the sandbox maps of the game – choose what path to take, through difficult terrain, rivers, forests, swamps, mountains... nature and its dangers will always put you to the test.