Star Wars: Battlefront II Launch Trailer

Following the news that Star Wars: Battlefront II is officially gold, EA now offers the official launch trailer for the Star Wars action game sequel. The game will be released on November 17th for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Here's the clip's brief description:
