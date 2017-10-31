 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Star Wars: Battlefront II Launch Trailer

[Oct 31, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - Post a Comment

Following the news that Star Wars: Battlefront II is officially gold, EA now offers the official launch trailer for the Star Wars action game sequel. The game will be released on November 17th for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Here's the clip's brief description:

Heroes are born on the battlefront, and in Star Wars Battlefront 2, you're able to experience it for yourself. Play as heroes from all three eras of Star Wars in massive battles across iconic locations, and take part in a thrilling single-player story as Iden Versio fights to avenge the Emperor.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Spintires: MudRunner Rolls Out
Star Wars: Battlefront II Launch Trailer
Plutocracy Announced
Diablo III Season 12 Details
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
CCP Layoffs: Dropping VR; Closing Studios
Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris in December
Call of Duty: WWII Carentan Trailer
Far Cry 5 Co-op trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.