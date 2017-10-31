Plutocracy Announced

Now we are developing the game about wealth, power and corruption. In it you immerse yourself in 19th USA century to start from the bottom and become the shadow ruler of the world. It supports Windows, Linux, Mac OS. Release date - Q1 2018. Beta access - December 2017.



Game features

Make a fortune – buy companies, build your own monopolies.

Create barriers against competitors - dig up dirt, make raider attacks.

Corrupt politicians and lobby laws – use wealth and influence to get power.

Live in U.S. history – gain extra profit by World Wars, economic crisis.

No one should know who really rules the world!