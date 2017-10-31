Plutocracy Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Indie developer Redwood Games announces Plutocracy, a political simulator set in the 19th century, though the theme of ethics taking a back-seat to power seems timeless. The Plutocracy website is online, offering details, screenshots, and a teaser trailer from a couple of months ago. Here's a quick overview
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 October 2017, 11:42.
Chatbear Announcements.