Plutocracy Announced

[Oct 31, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - Post a Comment

Indie developer Redwood Games announces Plutocracy, a political simulator set in the 19th century, though the theme of ethics taking a back-seat to power seems timeless. The Plutocracy website is online, offering details, screenshots, and a teaser trailer from a couple of months ago. Here's a quick overview

Now we are developing the game about wealth, power and corruption. In it you immerse yourself in 19th USA century to start from the bottom and become the shadow ruler of the world. It supports Windows, Linux, Mac OS. Release date - Q1 2018. Beta access - December 2017.

Game features

  • Make a fortune – buy companies, build your own monopolies.
  • Create barriers against competitors - dig up dirt, make raider attacks.
  • Corrupt politicians and lobby laws – use wealth and influence to get power.
  • Live in U.S. history – gain extra profit by World Wars, economic crisis.

No one should know who really rules the world!

