Diablo III Season 12 Details

Season Journey Rewards

If you’ve been playing the past few Seasons diligently and reached Conqueror in the Season Journey each time, you’ve accrued a few extra stash tabs. Players who have not yet earned a total of four stash tabs via the Season Journey can still unlock an additional one by completing the following tasks at the Conqueror tier:

Complete a Torment XIII Rift in under 5 minutes

Complete Greater Rift 60 solo

Kill Greed on Torment XIII

Kill Spider Queen on Torment XIII in under 15 seconds

Reforge a Legendary or Set item

Augment an Ancient item with a Level 50 or greater Legendary Gem

Level three Legendary Gems to 55

Complete two Conquests

Seasonal Conquests

Speaking of Conquests, we’re rotating those, too! Love going fast while killing things? Boss Mode and Worlds Apart will be making a return. On A Good Day and I Can’t Stop are also available, if leveling Legendary Gems is more your thing. If you’d rather max out your kill count with Cursed Chests, Curses! and Stars Align will be right up your alley. Those who enjoy seeing how far they can go without Set Items will get a kick out of The Thrill and Super Human. Finally, if you’re keen to show off your mastery of various Class Sets, Years of War and Dynasty will be available for you to attempt once more.