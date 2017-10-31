Diablo III Season 12 Details

Battle.net
offers more
details on Season 12 for Diablo III
, which kicks off on November 9th in
all territories. Here's a bit on the plan:
Season Journey Rewards
If you’ve been playing the past few Seasons diligently and reached Conqueror in
the Season Journey each time, you’ve accrued a few extra stash tabs. Players who
have not yet earned a total of four stash tabs via the Season Journey can
still unlock an additional one by completing the following tasks at the
Conqueror tier:
- Complete a Torment XIII Rift in under 5 minutes
- Complete Greater Rift 60 solo
- Kill Greed on Torment XIII
- Kill Spider Queen on Torment XIII in under 15
seconds
- Reforge a Legendary or Set item
- Augment an Ancient item with a Level 50 or greater
Legendary Gem
- Level three Legendary Gems to 55
- Complete two Conquests
Seasonal Conquests
Speaking of Conquests, we’re rotating those, too! Love going fast while killing
things? Boss Mode and Worlds Apart will be making a return. On
A Good Day and I Can’t Stop are also available, if leveling Legendary
Gems is more your thing. If you’d rather max out your kill count with Cursed
Chests, Curses! and Stars Align will be right up your alley. Those
who enjoy seeing how far they can go without Set Items will get a kick out of
The Thrill and Super Human. Finally, if you’re keen to show off your
mastery of various Class Sets, Years of War and Dynasty will be
available for you to attempt once more.