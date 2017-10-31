 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Diablo III Season 12 Details

[Oct 31, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - Post a Comment

Battle.net offers more details on Season 12 for Diablo III, which kicks off on November 9th in all territories. Here's a bit on the plan:

Season Journey Rewards
If you’ve been playing the past few Seasons diligently and reached Conqueror in the Season Journey each time, you’ve accrued a few extra stash tabs. Players who have not yet earned a total of four stash tabs via the Season Journey can still unlock an additional one by completing the following tasks at the Conqueror tier:

  • Complete a Torment XIII Rift in under 5 minutes
  • Complete Greater Rift 60 solo
  • Kill Greed on Torment XIII
  • Kill Spider Queen on Torment XIII in under 15 seconds
  • Reforge a Legendary or Set item
  • Augment an Ancient item with a Level 50 or greater Legendary Gem
  • Level three Legendary Gems to 55
  • Complete two Conquests

Seasonal Conquests
Speaking of Conquests, we’re rotating those, too! Love going fast while killing things? Boss Mode and Worlds Apart will be making a return. On A Good Day and I Can’t Stop are also available, if leveling Legendary Gems is more your thing. If you’d rather max out your kill count with Cursed Chests, Curses! and Stars Align will be right up your alley. Those who enjoy seeing how far they can go without Set Items will get a kick out of The Thrill and Super Human. Finally, if you’re keen to show off your mastery of various Class Sets, Years of War and Dynasty will be available for you to attempt once more.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Spintires: MudRunner Rolls Out
Star Wars: Battlefront II Launch Trailer
Plutocracy Announced
Diablo III Season 12 Details
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
CCP Layoffs: Dropping VR; Closing Studios
Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris in December
Call of Duty: WWII Carentan Trailer
Far Cry 5 Co-op trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.