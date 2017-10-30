CCP Layoffs: Dropping VR; Closing Studios

"Despite the success of the VR games we have released we will be shifting our focus to our PC and mobile initiatives, and will be centralizing those initiatives, along with the support of our existing VR games, to our offices in Reykjavík and London," said Pétursson in a prepared statement to us. "We will continue to support our VR games but will not be making material VR investments until we see market conditions that justify further investments beyond what we have already made. I am very proud of our VR games and, more importantly, of the people here who made them."