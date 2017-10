CCP Layoffs: Dropping VR; Closing Studios

"Despite the success of the VR games we have released we will be shifting our focus to our PC and mobile initiatives, and will be centralizing those initiatives, along with the support of our existing VR games, to our offices in Reykjavík and London," said Pétursson in a prepared statement to us. "We will continue to support our VR games but will not be making material VR investments until we see market conditions that justify further investments beyond what we have already made. I am very proud of our VR games and, more importantly, of the people here who made them."

Quoting a news story out of Iceland PCGamesN has word that CCP is shutting down a couple of offices as the developer moves away from virtual reality development. CCP recently launched , a non-VR version of EVE: Valkyrie, and while they say they are still long-term believers in VR, they are not dipping back into those waters any time soon. Word is the closure impacts around 1000 employees in Atlanta and Newcastle, though "many" of them are being offered other jobs in the company. The have a statement from CCP CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson: