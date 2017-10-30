 
Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris in December

[Oct 30, 2017, 5:32 pm ET] - 13 Comments

Activision officially announces Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris, saying this is coming on December 5th to the Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One editions of the shooter sequel. A bit about this leaked last month and was confirmed at the time, but now we have that release date, an official reveal trailer, and the following details:

Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris, takes place after the conclusion of the Destiny 2 campaign where you are dispatched to Mercury on a quest to find Osiris, the most powerful Warlock to have ever lived, to discover the answers humanity needs to fight back against the Vex.

Curse of Osiris adds a new chapter to the world of Destiny 2, expanding the universe by adding an all-new cinematic story with new and returning characters, a new destination to explore, Mercury and its Infinite Forest, a new social space to visit called the Lighthouse, new missions, new strikes, new raid content, new free roam activities, a world quest to complete, and more.

